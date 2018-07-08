Amanda McCrory is Women’s 2018 Boilermaker Wheelchair Winner

The 41st Utica Boilermaker produced a record field, with 32-year-old Amanda McCrory hitting the tape first as the women's wheelchair winner

The 2018 Utica Boilermaker featured the largest field of wheelchair competitors (43) in the history of the prestigious race. And there was also a record nine women's participants in wheelchairs.

McCrory, the Savoy, Illinois resident and University of Illinois graduate, won the race for the sixth straight time with a time of 39:59.