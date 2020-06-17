Many Central New York restaurants have reopened in a limited capacity now that we've gone into phase 3 of Governor Cuomo's 4 stage reopening plan. However, one restaurant, Alteri's in Clinton, is choosing not to reopen with the current restrictions.

While many locals were hoping to dive into a fresh, hot pizza with their famed sausage and peppers, along with other pasta dishes, the cravings will have to wait. Owners of the restaurant at 7 College Street in Clinton, say they won't be reopening with the current restrictions. A post on their Facebook page states, "Financially, operationally, and logistically, it doesn't make sense for our business at this time."

There is a bit of sunshine on their social media post though. They will resume traditional takeout at the restaurant and bar. You can get the latest update on their reopening plans at Alteri's Facebook page.