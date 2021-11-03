Adorable Little Girl’s Creative Syracuse Water Tower Costume Goes Viral

The winner of Halloween goes to an adorable 3-year-old. Her creative Syracuse water tower costume has gone viral.

Kennedy Lisi lives in Cicero, New York, and is obsessed with water towers. "She asked to be a water tower for Halloween," Syracuse University graduate Grace Krichbaum shared on TikTok, where the video of Kennedy trick or treating has gone viral. More than 1 million people have watched her jump and skip from house to house on a page that has only 700ish followers.

Kennedy's mom Justine told Syracuse.com she knew the costume was popular but didn't think it would get this much attention. “We thought a lot of people would love the idea because of the reactions we were getting from a lot of people as we were walking around."

The Onondaga County Water Authority even shared Kennedy's costume on their Facebook page.

Central New Yorkers went all out this year for Halloween. It's wasn't just the kids either. Adults got creative, dressing as pairs or as a family. Check out the best of 2021 where the theme was murder and mayhem with a number of Chucky and Pennywise costumes.

