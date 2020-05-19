Adirondack Extreme Adventure Course Opening May 22 With Changes

We could all use a little adventure in our lives after being couped up in quarantine all spring. Luckily, Adirondack Extreme Adventure Course is opening, with precautions in mind, as part of Phase One of New York's phased reopening plan.

The adventure park in Bolton Landing features courses for kids as young as 6 years old and adults, with a variety of packages for different ages and abilities. Courses include tandem ziplines and Tarzan swings to monkey bars and obstacle courses and vary anywhere from $33 to $58 per person depending on the package.

Adirondack Extreme will open for the 2020 season May 22, but things will look a little different because of COVID-19. The park will operate with 50% capacity, and everyone must wear a mask or face covering while checking in, harnessing up, and walking through the park. Visitors will not wear masks while climbing. Staff will enforce social distancing guidelines and all surfaces and gear will be thoroughly sanitized between users. All park staff will be screened with temperature checks before working and all visitors will take a COVID-19 exposure questionnaire before coming into contact with others. You can read more on Adirondack Extreme's response to COVID-19 on its website.

Reservations and pre-payment are also now required at Adirondack Extreme by calling 518-494-7200.

Currently, six New York regions have entered Phase One of Governor Cuomo's phased reopening plan, including the North Country, Central New York, the Mohawk Valley, the Finger Lakes, the Southern Tier, and most recently, Western New York. Outdoor low-risk recreational activities were among the businesses allowed to reopen under Phase One.