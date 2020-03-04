A Quick Fix For Your Dog’s Muddy Paws

The rain and snow melting have left behind a backyard filled with mud and slop and and some frustrated dog owners.

Need a quick fix for those muddy paws before they come in to your home and mess your carpets or floors? Here is one that I found that is an easy thing to do.

By taking an empty laundry detergent bottle or other plastic bottle with a handle (a milk jug would work if you cut a large enough hole), mixing some warm water and pet shampoo, you have a homemade paw washer!