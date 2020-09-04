A Chance For Fans to Own a Piece Of Buffalo

Who's ready for some football? The NFL season gets underway next Thursday, September 10th at 8:20 p.m. when Texas travels to take on Kansas City. The rest of the season gets underway on Sunday, September 13th and the big game for New York fans is the Jets in Buffalo New Era Field with kick-off around 1 p.m.

It's a new season with new turf where the Buffalo (Bills) roam and call home. It got a face-lift during the offseason with the football footing being replaced. You can see photos of the new field turf here.

There were rumors that fans would be able to buy some of the old turf and now it's official. The Buffalo Turf Company has plots available for you or the Buffalo fan in your life that they can add to their collection.

Here's a rundown of the size and price:

End zone turf

1×1: $50

1×2: $80

2×2: $130

3×3: $150

Sideline turf

1×1: $35

1×2: $55

2×2: $80

Field turf

1×1: $30

1×2: $50

2×2: $75

3×3: $100

The turf was in use from 2011 to 2018 for games and events, so go here now while supplies last.

The best thing about Buffalo may be the new turf on the field. Ouch! I know that's not a nice thing to say especially from a Washington "we have no real second name" Football Team. I wish they had called themselves Washington Team Football for the time being then they could go by the WTF (Why The Face).