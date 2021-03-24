8 Million New Yorkers Have Received COVID Vaccine

Governor Andrew Cuomo says eight million New Yorkers have now received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Cuomo says that includes three million residents who are completely vaccinated.

The governor says there will be an increased focus on expanding vaccine access from April to June.

"We are making good progress getting vaccines into arms and keeping our COVID numbers in check, but this war is not over and the new variants demand continued vigilance by all of us,"  Cuomo said. "We're working 24/7 to vaccinate more New Yorkers every single day and we have established the capacity to do even more. We will get through this pandemic safely and make it to the light at the end of the tunnel as long as everyone continues being smart."

You can find out about vaccine eligibility or make an appointment at 'Am I Eligible.'

The latest coronavirus numbers show New York state with a 3.5 percent positivity rate.

The positivity rate in the Mohawk Valley region is 1.8 percent.

Hospitalizations statewide are at 4.641 and there were 71 COVID deaths on Tuesday.

Here's the latest data:

  • Test Results Reported - 207,496
  • Total Positive - 7,278
  • Percent Positive - 3.51%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive - 3.34%
  • Patient Hospitalization - 4,641 (-40)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 614
  • Hospital Counties - 50
  • Number ICU - 918 (-7)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 596 (+0)
  • Total Discharges - 158,173 (+538)
  • Deaths - 71
  • Total Deaths - 40,096

