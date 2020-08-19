6 New COVID-19 Exposures In Utica/Rome

Central New York COVID-19 exposures include a church, bars, restaurants, and grocery stores.

As people are getting more comfortable going out in public in Central New York, we're seeing an increase in possible COVID-19 exposures with those who have tested positive for the virus.

Please be vigilant about checking these lists daily to keep yourself, family and friends, safe.

COVID-19 Public Exposure List 8/17/20

08/12/20

Time of exposure: 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Place of exposure: Kohl's

Address of exposure: Clinton Street, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 08/26/20

08/13/20

Time of exposure: 7 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

Place of exposure: Walgreens

Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 08/27/20

COVID-19 Public Exposure List 8/15/20

8/14/20

Time of exposure: 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Place of exposure: Ocean Blue Restaurant & Oyster Bar

Address of exposure: 118 Columbia Street, Utica

Wore mask: Yes, when not seated

Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/28/20

Time of exposure: 10:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Place of exposure: Bagg's Square Brewing Company

Address of exposure: 330 Main Street, Utica

Wore mask: Yes, when not seated

Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/28/20

COVID-19 Public Exposure List 8/14/20

8/12/20

Time of exposure: 2:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Place of exposure: Price Chopper

Address of exposure: Auert Avenue, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: until 8/26/20

COVID-19 Public Exposure List 8/13/20

8/9/20

Time of exposure: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Place of exposure: St. Mark's Church

Address of exposure: 440 Keyes Road, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 8/23/20

Those who may have been at the above locations on the date and times listed should self-monitor for symptoms for two-weeks from the date of the potential exposure.