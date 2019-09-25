Yep, that's a picture of Albany. That's right, the Capital District. Representing Upstate New York in a story about...TOP RETIREMENT SPOTS?

Yes. ChamberOfCommerce.org recently ranked the best U.S. cities in which to retire, and Albany landed at #30. The rankings measured cities with populations over 10,000 and weighed criteria like poverty rate, percentage of the population over 65, the number of physicians and police, housing costs, and other factors. Aside from our state capital, a few other New York markets fared surprisingly well.

New York City #4

Syracuse #41

Buffalo #84

Schenectady #88

New Bedford, Massachusetts was #1, followed by Quincy, Massachusetts and Warwick, Rhode Island. The top Florida city in this study was Largo at #10.