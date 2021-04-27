The New York State Fair is back baby! For 18 days this summer you can enjoy fair food, midway rides and games, farm animals and live music and all for only 3 bucks.

5 musical acts have already been announced, including the Oak Ridge Boys who were scheduled to perform at Chevy Court last year. No dates were provided for any of the shows but the Oak Ridge Boys website says they'll be in Syracuse on August 31. There is also no word on where the concerts will be held or if they'll cost extra this year. The shows will have limited capacity to ensure social distancing.

2021 NYS Fair Entertainment

Oak Ridge Boys

REO Speedwagon

Dropkick Murphy's

Sheena Easton

Great White and Vixen

Four different, concurrent festivals will take place in the outdoor areas of the fairgrounds. All Fairground buildings will be closed, except for bathrooms. Guest will be required to wear masks, except when eating or drinking but won't be required to show any proof of vaccinations before entering the fair gates.

Four Festivals

Food and beverage including some of the Fair's most iconic culinary experiences, such as the Pizze Fritte, sausage sandwiches and wine slushies

Daily concerts from national touring performers in the scenic, spacious New York Experience festival grounds

Midway amusement rides, games and attractions

Farm animals on display to introduce the young and young-at-heart to New York's agriculture.

The 'reimagined' New York State Fair will look different this year. But will we still get to see the traditions people look forward to each year?

Will the sand castles be back but in an outdoor space?

Photos by Michael J. Okoniewski-NYS Fair

What about the annual butter sculpture? Can it be created outdoors in the summer sun and not melt?

Photo Courtesy The Great New York State Fair

We'll have to wait until August 20, when the New York State Fair opens. It'll run for 18 days until September 6. Admission is just $3 per person, and children under 12 will be free. Daily admission will be limited to approximately 50 percent capacity but could change based on COVID rates.

You can visit the New York State Fair website for more information.

