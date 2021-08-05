A third suspect in the Lemeke Pittman murder investigation has been captured at a residence in Queens, New York.

Pittman was shot and killed back on May 7th just before 1PM while he was at a barber shop on the corner of Seymour Avenue and James Street, according to Utica Police. Officials say one individual entered the barber shop and opened fire towards Pittman. Despite life-saving measures, Pittman succumbed to his injuries.

Photo Courtesy of Utica Police

Since the time of his murder, Utica Police have taken two suspects into custody. The first was 21-year-old Jaleak Scarborough and the second was 19-year-old Hakim Muhammad, who was apprehended in Georgia. Now, police say they believe they have their third and final suspect in custody. Officials say since the initial indictment Utica Police and their warrants unit has been working hard to apprehend 31-year-old Christian Rodriguez. On July 22nd Rodriguez was the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers 'Wanted Person of the Week.'

Police say in partnership with the Oneida County Sheriff Warrants Unit, the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office, and the Mohawk Valley Crime Analysis Center Rodriguez was located and captured from a residence in Queens, New York. Officials say law enforcement had to forcibly enter the home to apprehend Rodriguez. Rodriguez was then transported to Oneida County Jail where he was booked and charged with 2nd Degree Murder.

All three suspects in the murder of Lemeke Pittman have been indicted by an Oneida County Grand Jury and are all in custody at this time.

