3 New York Hard Ciders To Pair With Thanksgiving Dinner

This Thanksgiving, keep it local.

When you think of Thanksgiving, you probably think about the food. The turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry, and whatever sides you love. You know what you probably don't think about? Drinks. You know what you should think about? DRINKS. To help you out, Food & Wine magazine has picked a few ciders to pair with your annual November feast.

Angry Orchard's Walden Hollow

Food & Wine magazine says this is a good place to start if you, or your guests, are nervous to try a fancy hard cider. After all, Angry Orchard is the biggest cider brand in the U.S. Even better that it's located in the Hudson Valley. This cider has a tart and tannic flavoring, unlike the apple forward flavors of most Angry Orchard Ciders.

Eve's Cidery 2018 Beckhorn Hollow

Moving up to the Finger Lakes region, which is home to some of the best cideries in the U.S. Food & Wine says that this cider is a sharp, dry, sparkling cider. It was made from foraged pears to make it easier to drink.

Angry Orchard, Rosé

So Food & Wine magazine suggested a Rosé from Vermont, but we have a great rosé cider right here in the Hudson Valley. Angry Orchard's rosé is one of my favorites, and I'm not a cider drinker by any means.