This home in Stillwater sits on 8 plus acres and is only 9 minutes from the Saratoga Race Track. There are two master suites complete with marble bathroom floors. Not only is there a custom cabin on the property, but it has humidity and a climate-controlled wine cellar that holds 1600 bottles of wine. This home may look plain on the outside, but it is exquisite throughout.

$3 Million Deceivingly Plain Home Boasts 1600 Bottle Wine Cellar