22-Year-Old Female Missing in Gloversville/Johnstown Area

The Gloversville Police Department is investigating a complaint involving a missing 22-year-old female.

According to officials, Allyzibeth A. Lamont was last seen on Townsend Avenue in the City of Johnstown on Monday, October 28th, at about 5 pm.

Credit: Gloversville Police Department

Police released a photo of Lamont, but did not provide further details in a release.

Anyone with information on Lamont's whereabouts is asked to contact the Gloversville Police Department Detective Division at 518-773-4513.

