21-Year-Old Gasport Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Lockport

Driver Identified as 21-Year-Old Derrick V. Holmes of Gasport, New York

Police are investigating after an incident which resulted in the driver of a motorcycle dying indirectly after a police pursuit.

New York State Police say troopers from the Lockport barracks saw a motorcycle driver who was not wearing a helmet at the intersection of Union and Washburn Street with a motorcycle that was not registered. The observation took place at approximately 3:55am on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

Police say they activated their emergency lights and the driver, later identified as 21-year-old Derrick V. Holmes of Gasport, New York - allegedly fled. According to a written release from the NYSP, troopers discontinued their pursuit. They say "(the) motorcycle was later located at the intersection of Main and Market Street after being involved in a single vehicle collision. Troopers attempted life saving measures, but the Holmes succumbed to his injuries."

The New York State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit, Lockport Police Department, and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted in the investigation, which continues at this time.

The NYSP says more information will be released as it becomes available as the investigation is still active.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Any witnesses or anyone with information that would be helpful in the investigation is asked to call New York State Police.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

