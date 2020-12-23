2021 Utica Boilermaker Road Race Scheduled For October

The 2021 Utica Boilermaker Road Race will take place on Sunday October 10th, instead of its normal second Sunday in July.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 44th Boilermaker will follow whatever health and safety guidelines are required at that time for an event of that size. Organizers decided to move the event to the fall as a precaution without knowing how the pandemic may affect next year’s race.

WKTV reports that Mark Donovan, Boilermaker president, says this move is due to the current unknowns of how the virus is currently playing out:

“After such a horrific 2020, our goal for 2021 has been focused on being in a position to safely host an in-person Boilermaker. While the scientific community has worked to develop vaccines in record time for which we should all be grateful, given the deadly resurgence of COVID-19 of late, the unknowns related to the widespread availability of the vaccines, and our commitment to the health, safety and well-being of our community, we were not comfortable with the probability that we would be allowed to proceed with our traditional date in July”

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Details on registration dates, race capacities, and more for Boilermaker Weekend events are still up in the air. Participants are advised to look for emails and check the Boilermaker social media accounts and website regularly for updates.

If you chose to rollover your 2020 registration fee to 2021, you will not automatically be registered for the 2021 race. You will need to register for the 2021 event, but your registration for 2021 will be at no charge.