Utica Polish Community Club’s Pierogi Eating Contest – Register Now

The rules are simple. Eat as many potato and cheese pierogi as you can in 3 minutes. Do you have what it takes to come out on top?

Each year, the Utica Polish Community Club hosts Polish Days, a weekend of Polish fun to experience the heritage. It's happening August 17th and 18th.They also host a pierogi eating contest - which is actually quite the attraction. Last year they had over twenty participants, and they're looking to increase that number!

This year, the eating contest will take place on the 17th of August. If you're 18 years of age or older, for an entry fee of ten dollars, can you eat the most Pierogis in three minutes? You'll be given a platter of three dozen of Pierogi to tackle all by yourself (or more, if you can eat that many.)

For those who are interested in competing in the contest, there are two ways of entering: you can enter in person by going to the PCC, filling out the form, and paying the $10 fee. Or, you can fill out the form below, attach the $10 fee, mail it to the PCC, and you’re ready to go! All the forms needed are available on their website at the bottom of the events page. You have to sign a waiver and general registration form.

The participant who eats the most will not only be crowned the 2019 PCC Pierogi Eating Champion, but there is also a cash prize!

Members and non-members are welcome to participate.

Are you in? 2018's winner ate 28 in three minutes. Can you beat that?