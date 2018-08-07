2018 Corn Maze Trail For Central New York

Looking for the top corn mazes in Utica, Rome, Syracuse, and the rest of Central New York? Take part in the 2018 Corn Maze trail.

1) Remsen Depot Corn Maze

This year will be the 17th season . You can call for fall hours at (315)831-3409. In years past they have been open on weekends from late September through most of October.

2) Cullen Pumpkin Farm

Not only does this farm have an enormous selection of giant pumpkins to choose from, they also offer beehive tours, photo sessions, exciting hayrides, and one of the most unique corn mazes in CNY . You can call for fall hours at (315)867-3878.

3) Abbott Farms

Abbott Farms is located in Baldwinsville. Their corn maze opens in August and will be open through October.

4) Critz Farms

You can find plenty of fun fall activities at Critz Farms between mid September - October. Each year they design a new and fun maze.

