20 Sure Signs Spring is Near in Central New York

It's hard to know when Spring arrives in central New York. You can't tell by looking at the calendar that says the new season will be here March 20th. Heck, it's been known to snow as late as Mother's Day around here. So we have those other tell tale signs Spring is near.

From ice cream parlors opening to breaking out the shorts and flip flops, central New Yorkers know when Spring is coming no matter what Mother Nature dishes out.

Get our free mobile app