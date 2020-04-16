11 year old Westmoreland Girl Writes Open Letter About COVID-19

To say 11-year-old Abrianna Metz wasn't your typical 5th grader would be the understatement of the year. The young lady from Westmoreland plays tackle football, makes great grades, and has some deep thoughts about the COVID-19 pandemic we're currently living through.

Abrianna's mom, Andrea Metz says in addition to playing football, her daughter loves basketball, softball, and girl scouting. She received the Pop Warner All America Honor for doing it all while holding a 98-grade point average. While all those athletic and academic achievements are impressive, Abrianna's open letter regarding the pandemic is even more admirable.

Mom says the letter wasn't a suggestion from either parent. Her dad is an essential state worker and just returned to work following 10 days off could have had a role. When asked, Abruanna said it came from the desire to "return to class, sports, friends, and normal life." She is complying with the recommended social distancing and isolation and doesn't understand why others don't. Abrianna, we will stand in line with you to ask that question.

listener submitted, Andrea Metz