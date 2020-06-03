10 Lazy, Crazy Days of Summer Vinyl Records

Mighty John the Record Guy is today's foremost authority on vinyl records and he spent 10 minutes on a list of 10 records from the summer that if you found them during a COVID-19 cleanup in your attic, could bring you real cash.

Check out the entire list below as John explains the top 10 and gives tips on what to do if you have records you think might be valuable.

Here's the list:

TOP Lasy, Hazy Days of Summer Records

(Year) (Label)… (Recording artist)… (Title)………………………………….(Near mint value)

1959 Kapp 45… Jerry Keller… “Here Comes Summer”…………………$100.00

1962 Swan LP… Freddie Cannon… “Palisades Park”………………….$100.00

1958 Amp 3 45…Dandleers… “One Summer Night”……………………….$150.00

1964 Gordy 45…Martha & the Vandellas… “Dancing in the Street” w/ps…$250.00

1966 Gordy LP…Martha & the Vandellas… “Heat Wave” (stereo)…………….$400.00

1972 WB LP…Alice Cooper… “School’s Out” (with paper panties) Back cover does not list titles…..……$500.00

1964 Atlantic 45…Drifters… “Under the Boardwalk (purple vinyl)…….…….$1,000.00. 1958 Liberty 78…Eddie Cochran… “Summertime Blues”……………..……..…..$1,200.00. 1961 Candix 45… Beach Boys… “Surfin’”…………$1,500.00. 1963 DFS 45…Surfaris… “Wipe Out”……………………$4,500.00