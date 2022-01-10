These Were The 10 Cheapest Places To Live In New York In 2021

Let's be honest, living in New York generally isn't viewed as being cheap. However, there are plenty of amazing communities to settle down in that are super cheap. Where are the 10 cheapest places to live in our state?

When people who don't live in New York State think of New York, they probably instantly think how expensive it must be because of New York City. We all know that New York State has many more places outside of the Big Apple.

HomeSnacks looked at the 167 largest cities in New York and ranked them based on several factors of “affordability.” They took a look at the numbers and discovered that places in the Central New York region, and the Mohawk Valley, were far from being the most expensive. We actually made the list of the cheapest places to live.

So here's how the list was developed: HomeSnacks researched several statistics from the latest Census American Community Survey 2015-2019 around incomes and costs. They looked at the following:

Median Home Price / Median Income (lower is better)

Median Income / Median Rent (Higher is better)

Median Home Price

Once they had that data, they added median home price because high home prices generally correlate with higher expenses for all costs related to homes. If you have a free moment, you can compare these metrics in each of the places in New York to figure out which is the most expensive. If you don't have that time, we tried to make it an easy process for you to read and understand.

Here were the 10 cheapest places to live in New York State for 2021:

