Oh that 10 Year Challenge. It was a fun meme, and it’s the perfect way for a sequel coming out 10 years after the original film to have a little fun on social media.

Case in point: Here now is the poster for Zombieland , the surprise horror-comedy hit from 2009 starring Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin, and Woody Harrelson, and the poster for Zombieland: Double Tap , the 2019 sequel, which reunites the original cast and director Ruben Fleischer. As you will see, they #10YearChallenge’d the whole thing, and recreated the original poster almost exactly. Take a look:

This is actually pretty impressive. A few minor details aside — Woody has a different hat, Emma Stone traded her chainsaw for a machine gun — it’s pretty darn close. I’m not sure how much more there was left to be said about the mythology of Zombieland after the first film, but hey the cast was great the first time around. (Something tells me “nut up or shut up” would not fly as a tagline in 2019; they’re going to have to come up with a new one.)

Per IMDb , here is Zombieland: Double Tap ’s official plot synopsis:

Columbus, Tallahasse, Wichita, and Little Rock move to the American heartland as they face off against evolved zombies, fellow survivors, and the growing pains of the snarky makeshift family.

Zombieland 2 opens in theaters on October 11, 2019.