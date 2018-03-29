Your 5 Favorite Trout Spots In CNY

Where do you fish for trout in Utica, Syracuse, Herkimer, and the rest of Central New York? There are several great spots.

The Base Of Delta Dam- Rome

You can get great trout, walleye, and bass here.

Oriskany Creek

Oriskany Creek is located in Madison and Oneida counties and runs from the

village of Madison to the Mohawk River. You'll find plenty of amazing spots.

The Black River

The Black River provides great fishing opportunities, especially in the area near Boonville. Oriskany, and Woodhull

Beaver Creek

Beaver Creek, located in Madison County, is near Brookfield. You'll find plenty of amazing trout throughout the whole season.

Ninemile Creek

Ninemile Creek begins as the outflow of Otisco Lake and flows for approximately 22 miles to Onondaga Lake. There are five miles of Public Fishing, and it's a short drive from Syracuse.