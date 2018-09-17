Meet Former WWE Star ‘Emma’ At The Guys Expo

This weekend in Central New York we invite you to meet the first female Australian wrestler in WWE Emma! Tenille Dashwood will be on hand to meet fans at the Guy's Expo!

Dashwood was introduced to wrestling by her older brother when she was about eight years old. She began her pro wrestling training as a teenager in Australia before relocating to Canada, where she received further training by renowned former wrestler Lance Storm. She made her Women of Honor debut in February 2018, teaming with Mandy Leon to defeat Kelly Klein and Stacy Shadows. Dashwood went on to compete in the tournament to crown the inaugural Women of Honor champion.

