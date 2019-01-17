Would You Love To Be An Oscar Mayer Wiener?

If that is what you'd truly like to be we can't promise you'll get turned into a hot dog, but now you have the chance to drive the iconic Wienermobile for a year!

Oscar Mayer is taking applications for their next Wienermobile driver until January 31.

The position is a one-year contract that begins in June and will take you all over the country in a giant hot dog.

Oscar Mayer says they offer competitive salary plus expenses, benefits and clothing.

If you're an outgoing, friendly, creative, enthusiastic college grad, you can send in a resume and maybe you'll be driving a 27 foot Oscar Mayer Wiener!

For more information on the position and contact info visit Oscar-Mayer's online application .

Take a look at a day in the life of a 'Hotdogger' in the video: