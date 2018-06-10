The 25 Worst Movie Taglines in History

No matter who directs it or writes it or releases it, almost every single movie produced by a Hollywood studio gets a couple of things. They all get a trailer. They each get a poster. And nearly every poster gets a tagline; a snappy, often punny sentence or two to describe the movie. According to Filmsite.org, the practice of giving movies taglines is more than 100 years old. Silent films from D.W. Griffith and Charlie Chaplin had taglines.

I love a good tagline. Just last week, I was cackling over the tagline for the upcoming killer shark movie The Meg. (“Pleased to eat you.”) A few years ago, I even collected the 50 greatest taglines in movie history. But I never made a list of the worst taglines. Until today.