Work Starts at Site of New Vestal Hilton-Affiliated Hotel

Construction crews have started working at the site of a planned hotel that's a brand owned by Hilton.

The Tru by Hilton building is to rise on the Vestal Parkway, just east of South Meadowbrook Lane.

The Tru by Hilton hotel will be built a few feet away from a home on South Meadowbrook Lane. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)

The site includes a parcel that for years was home to the Joseph Coury Furniture Gallery. The business closed in early 2007. A house that had been on a neighboring parcel was torn down a few weeks ago.

The three-story $6.5 million hotel is expected to have 87 rooms. It's expected to be operated by Corning-based Visions Hotels.

The company had been looking for an entity to lease the old Friendly's restaurant building to the east of the hotel site.

Representatives of Visions Hotels have not been available to discuss when the Tru by Hilton building will open.

Vestal town supervisor John Schaffer said he's pleased that work has started on the new hotel project. It's the latest hotel of several crowded along the parkway corridor west of the Binghamton University campus.

Schaffer said despite the proliferation of hotels in Vestal, most of them continue to report very high occupancy rates.

WATCH crews working at the site of the future Tru by Hilton hotel on the Vestal Parkway.

