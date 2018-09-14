An elderly Slayer fan got to experience their first mosh pit at the band's recent show in Nampa, Idaho. Video of the moment has started to make its rounds on social media. According to the clip's description, the fan's son-in-law took her to the show.

I took my mother-in-law to the Slayer farewell tour as she is an old metal head. She had never in all her years been into a mosh pit. I feel everyone should experience it at least once, so I took her in her wheelchair and asked a couple of big guys to help me keep her safe and off we went. She had the best time of her life.

It's a moment that conveys the community and kinship that is embedded into the metal community since its conception. You can check it out for yourself below.

Slayer will resume their farewell trek with a one-off appearance at ForceFest in San Juan Teotihuacán, Mexico on Oct. 7. The next leg of their tour kicks off on Nov. 1 in Dublin, Ireland. The band recently confirmed that additional farewell dates will be announced for 2019. Locations for those dates, however, remain unknown.

