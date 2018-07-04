Wolfgang Van Halen Completes His Solo Album

Wolfgang Van Halen’s debut solo album is now completed, its producer revealed.

The project has been underway for several years, with Eddie Van Halen’s son reportedly playing all the instruments and recording all the vocals. He’s been working with Michael “Elvis” Baskette, who has previous production credits with Slash and Alter Bridge, among others.

“There are no words to describe the sense of excitement and accomplishment of finishing the last mix on this amazing record,” Baskette said in a protected tweet (via Bravewords). “It’s so awesome and I’m super proud of it on all levels. It’s been a long time coming but it will be very worth the wait! Proud of you ... love ya."

In 2015, Eddie revealed the project was underway and that the material was so strong Wolfgang didn’t need any input from his dad. “Wait till you hear his record,” he said. “This isn’t Pop talking – this is real talk. It blew my mind.” He later described his son’s music as “AC/DC meets Van Halen meets aggressive pop. ... The riffs are catchy. It’s a little of everything and sounds like a freight train coming at you. I’ve never heard anything quite like it. It’s so powerful that I’m jealous.”