Wintery Mix With Sleet and Freezing Rain Possible in CNY

The National Weather Service ( NWS ) out of Binghamton is warning of a light wintry mix Thursday night that could produce slippery roadways in CNY.

Main concerns in the short term is the wintry mix Thursday night changing to all rain by Friday morning with persistent rain showers through Friday night and mild temperatures.

Warm air will move across the Ohio Valley into the Northeast Thursday night. This warm air will ride over a shallow layer of sub-freezing air near the surface and be capable of producing sleet and freezing rain. A light accretion of ice (less than a tenth of an inch) is possible along and east of the I-81 corridor, mainly for locations above 1500 ft elevation before sunrise Friday morning. [ NWS ]

The warm air will overtake the entire region by 7 am Friday morning changing the wintry mix over to all rain. On and off rain showers will persist through the day and likely through the overnight hours as well.

Extended Forcast:

Today: Scattered snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 32. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered snow showers before 9pm, then scattered flurries between 9pm and 10pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 17. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A slight chance of snow, freezing rain, and sleet between 10pm and 1am, then rain, possibly mixed with sleet. Low around 28. Southeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation expected.

Friday: Rain before 1pm, then showers after 1pm. High near 51. South wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday: A chance of rain and snow showers before 1pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

New Year's Day: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Power Outage Preparation:

*Keep your cell phone charged and make sure you know where your backup power supply is.

*Make sure all your flashlights have fresh batteries.

*Fill your gas tank. You can use your car to keep warm and recharge devices.

*Have some food available that you don’t need to cook.

