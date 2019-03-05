Winter Weather Watch Upgraded To Winter Weather Advisory

Get ready for more expected snow to hit Central New York. The National Weather service has updated the Watch to a Winter Weather Advisory.

The Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect from March 5th 11:00PM until March 7th 10:00AM.

Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches expected east of route 26, including Utica, Rome and Boonville. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches expected west of route 26, including Verona, Sylvan Beach and Camden."

This will go into effect for Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida counties. There will

be one round of light to moderate snow tonight into early Wednesday morning. Then, a lull in the snowfall is expected mid morning into early Wednesday afternoon. Periods of lake effect snow return later Wednesday into Wednesday night. The snow taper off to snow showers by Thursday morning.