Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Thanksgiving Eve

Your Thanksgiving Eve just got a lot snowier in Central New York. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory .

This is in affect for Onondaga, Madison, and Southern Oneida Counties Wednesday 7AM - 10PM.

Steady light snow will develop Wednesday morning, with lake enhanced snow showers and squalls Wednesday afternoon and evening, along and behind an arctic cold front. Squalls could produce whiteout conditions.

Plan on slippery road conditions. We will keep you updated on our station App.