Winter Weather Advisory Issued For CNY

Mother Nature isn't done bring snow to Central New York. The National Weather Service out of Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for CNY .

This advisory goes into affect Wednesday 7AM - 3AM Thursday. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are expected.

WHERE...Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango and Otsego counties. WHEN...Snow will overspread the area from southwest to northeast Wednesday morning. The snow tapers off from west to east Wednesday night."

Plan on slippery road conditions. Also remember, A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.