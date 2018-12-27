Winter Weather Advisory Calls For Dangerous Road Conditions

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of Oneida County. The advisory goes into effect at 10:00 p.m. Thursday.

According to the NWS , mixed precipitation may lead to slippery and dangerous road conditions. The forecast for this evening calls for Snow, sleet and freezing rain due to an overnight increase in temperatures.

The low moves from 26 to 35 degrees overnight. That is when the wintry mix could cause those dangerous road conditions. Be advised of this when traveling, especially after 3:00 a.m.

The advisory goes in to effect at 10:00 p.m. Thursday and will last until 7:00 a.m. Friday.

