Winter Storm Watch Now Issued For Central New York

We could see some icy conditions here in Central New York as the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch.

EyeWitness News Chief Meterologist Rachael Witter explains this will be mostly overnight Thursday into Friday. Rachael also says we can expect widespread accumulation, right now it looks like 4-6" is a good bet. Now Rachael also says that will be lower if it stays a little above freezing, as it could mean more of a rain/snow mix. It looks like it will wind down early Friday afternoon.

Here's who is affected by the Watch from the National Weather Service :

In New York, Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango, Otsego, Broome and Delaware Counties.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel.

