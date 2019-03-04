Winter Storm Watch Issued For Central New York

The National Weather Service out of Binghamton has issued a Winter Storm Watch this week for Central New York.

This Watch goes in effect from March 5th 11:00PM until March 7th 10:00AM for the cities of Boonville, Rome, and Utica.

Heavy lake effect snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches possible, mainly west of Route 26"

This will be an issue for Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida counties. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.