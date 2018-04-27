No, winter is not coming … not in 2018, at least. You’re going to have to keep waiting for The Winds of Winter. You will, however, be able to return to Westeros this year. I do want to stress … indeed, I want to shout … that Fire and Blood is not a novel. This is not a traditional narrative and was never intended to be … let’s call this one ‘imaginary history’ instead. The essential point being the ‘history’ part. I love reading popular histories myself, and that’s what I was aiming for here … As for me, I’m returning once again to The Winds of Winter.