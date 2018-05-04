If you are a big fan of the old Star Trek series here is a chance to meet "The Captain" James T. Kirk. William Shatner will be visiting the Original Series Set Tour in Ticonderoga. This marks the first time he has visited the set since the original series was cancelled in 1969 according to the current owner of the set James Cawley

Since the set opened in the July of 2016, several stars from the series have made visits to the set including George Takei, Nichelle Nichols and Walter Koenig have all paid visits to the set.

The present owner James Cawley and some big fans of the show built the Original Set Tours using details from the fans memories and the original blueprints.