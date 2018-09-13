Will You Buy Your Fresh Cut Christmas Tree From Amazon

Well, it was only a matter of time. Yes, this Christmas you can buy a real 7 foot Christmas Tree from Amazon. What to heck will THAT box look like?

Amazon says the Christmas trees, including Douglas firs and Norfolk Island pines, will be bound and shipped without water within ten days of being cut down. Sounds fresh right? But will they fit in the delivery truck if everyone in the neighborhood buys one?

USA Today says the Amazon trees, wreaths and garland will go on sale in November. Some will qualify for Prime free shipping, and Amazon will offer pre-orders so shoppers can choose a delivery date.

USA Today reports via the Amazon holiday preview book that A 7-foot Fraser fir from a North Carolina farm will cost $115.

We spoke with Mike Joseph from North Star Orchards , and he says you can get a fresh 7 ft. Frasier from his location for about $40.00.

You could cut your own Christmas trees with your family at North Star Orchards, any kind and any size for only $35.00

Mike has concerns about A North Carolina tree making its way to New York.

The Christmas tree will get 'shocked' when it reaches the cold weather and that will cause it to drop its needles much much faster than one grown in this environment.

Do you think anyone from CNY would buy a real 7 foot Christmas tree from Amazon?