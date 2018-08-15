It’s been five years since the last Steve McQueen film, and four since he took home the Best Picture Oscar for 12 Years a Slave . Now the filmmaker is back with a heist thriller, and he’s got one heck of a cast with him: Viola Davis, Cynthia Erivo, Elizabeth Debicki, Michelle Rodriguez, Jackie Weaver, and Carrie Coon; and those are just the women!

The first full trailer for Widows has a little more footage than the last teaser we got. In it, Davis becomes the ringleader of a group of four women whose criminal husbands died in a robbery gone wrong. After threatened by Atlanta ‘s Brian Tyree Henry about their husbands’ debt, the women decide to carry out a heist on their own. And why are they the perfect ones for the job? “Because no one thinks we have the balls to pull this off,” says Davis in a gut-punching line delivery like no one else. Is this the Ocean’s 8 we deserve ?

Here’s the official synopsis with the rest of the stacked cast:

From Academy Award-winning director Steve McQueen (“12 Years a Slave”) and co-writer and bestselling author Gillian Flynn (“Gone Girl”) comes a blistering, modern-day thriller set against the backdrop of crime, passion and corruption. Widows is the story of four women with nothing in common except a debt left behind by their dead husbands’ criminal activities. Set in contemporary Chicago, amid a time of turmoil, tensions build when Veronica (Oscar® winner Viola Davis), Linda (Michelle Rodriguez), Alice (Elizabeth Debicki) and Belle (Cynthia Erivo) take their fate into their own hands and conspire to forge a future on their own terms. Widows also stars Liam Neeson, Colin Farrell, Robert Duvall, Daniel Kaluuya, Lukas Haas and Brian Tyree Henry.

McQueen has spent the last few years directing commercials and shorts, and developing a couple TV and limited series for the small screen. I’m excited for any new McQueen feature, but especially one that finds him in new genre territory with a script from the Sharp Objects author. Widows hits theaters November 16, but first it makes its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival next month. Stay tuned for our review out of the fest.