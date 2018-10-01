‘Whose Line Is It Anyway’ Stars Coming To Syracuse
Were you a big fan of the show "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" Two stars from the show are heading to Syracuse.
Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood will bringing their "Scared Scriptless Tour" to The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater on Sunday, April 7th 2019. The all-ages improv comedy show will begin at 7PM.
Syracuse.com reports tickets go on sale this October 5th at 10AM through Ticketmaster, by phone at 1-800-745-3000 or at the Solvay Bank Box Office at The Oncenter (760 S. State Street). Prices start at $27.75, plus fees.