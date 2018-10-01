‘Whose Line Is It Anyway’ Stars Coming To Syracuse

Were you a big fan of the show "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" Two stars from the show are heading to Syracuse.

Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood will bringing their " Scared Scriptless Tou r" to The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater on Sunday, April 7th 2019. The all-ages improv comedy show will begin at 7PM.

Syracuse.com reports tickets go on sale this October 5th at 10AM through Ticketmaster, by phone at 1-800-745-3000 or at the Solvay Bank Box Office at The Oncenter (760 S. State Street). Prices start at $27.75, plus fees.