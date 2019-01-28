Win a VIP Package for Two to See the Who’s ‘Moving On!’ Tour

This year, the Who 's Moving On! tour will see them playing with orchestras at every stop. UCR and Live Nation are teaming up to award one lucky person an Emerald VIP package for themselves and a guest at the stop on the tour nearest to the winner's home.

Along with this pair of top price, lower level reserve tickets, you and your guest will each receive an exclusive, limited edition silkscreened tour poster designed by the band's renowned art director Richard Evans, complete with a certificate of authenticity. You'll also each receive a tour program or photobook, a commemorative laminate and matching lanyard, an exclusive VIP tour gift and other exclusive merchandise.

The tour will consist of spring and fall legs, with the first running from May 7 in Grand Rapids, Mich., until June 1 in Toronto, and the second running from Sept. 6 in St. Paul through Oct. 23 in Edmonton, Alberta. Tickets are currently on sale at Live Nation , and one dollar from every ticket sold will go to the band's charity, Teen Cancer America . You can see all the dates here .

“Be aware Who fans!" Roger Daltrey said in the press release announcing the trek. "Just because it's the Who with an orchestra, in no way will it compromise the way Pete [Townshend] and I deliver our music. This will be full throttle Who with horns and bells on.”

They're also prepping their first album of all-new material since 2006's Endless Wire . Townshend said he has created 15 demos of "dark ballads, heavy rock stuff, experimental electronica, sampled stuff and cliched Who-ish tunes that began with a guitar that goes yanga-dang.” It is not yet known when the record will be coming out, but they hope to release it at some point in 2019.

