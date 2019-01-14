The Who Announce Orchestral ‘Moving On!’ 2019 North American Tour

The Who will hit the road across North America throughout 2019.

The upcoming 29-date Moving On! tour will include spring and fall legs, where the band will play with orchestras at each stop.

“Be aware Who fans!" Roger Daltrey said in a press release. "Just because it's the Who with an orchestra, in no way will it compromise the way Pete [Townshend] and I deliver our music. This will be full throttle Who with horns and bells on.”

The spring dates will begin May 7 at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich., and conclude at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on June 1. They'll reconvene on Sept. 6 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn., and wrap the whole thing at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

You can see the full list of tour dates below.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at LiveNation beginning Jan. 18., with a pre-sale for members of the Who's fan club starting on Jan. 16 at 10AM local time. One dollar from every ticket sale will go toward Teen Cancer America , which the band founded.

In addition to the trek, the Who are also planning to release an album of all-new material at an unknown date later this year. It will be their first studio collection since 2006's Endless Wire .

Pete Townshend said his 15 demos consist of "dark ballads, heavy rock stuff, experimental electronica, sampled stuff and cliched Who-ish tunes that began with a guitar that goes yanga-dang.” All tickets purchased will come with a code redeemable for a CD copy of the new album.

“The Who are touring again in 2019," Townshend said in the press release. "Roger christened this tour Moving On! I love it. It is what both of us want to do. Move on, with new music, classic Who music, all performed in new and exciting ways. Taking risks, nothing to lose. Looking forward to seeing you all. Are you ready?"

The Who 'Moving On!' 2019 North American Tour

May 7 -- Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

May 9 -- Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

May 11 -- Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

May 13 -- New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

May 16 -- Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

May 18 -- Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

May 21 -- Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre @ Chicago, IL

May 23 -- Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis

May 25 -- Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

May 28 -- Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

May 30 -- Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

June 1 -- Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept 6 -- St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Sept 8 -- Alpine Valley, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Sept 10 --Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Sept 13 -- Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

Sept 15 -- Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sept 18 -- Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Sept 20 -- Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

Sept 22 -- Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Sept 25 -- Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Sept 27 -- Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Sept 29 -- Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

Oct 11 -- Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Oct 13 -- Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Oct 16 -- San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University

Oct 19 -- Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park / Home of the Seattle Mariners

Oct 21 -- Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Oct 23 -- Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place