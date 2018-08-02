Whitesnake Prep Five-CD ‘Unzipped’ Acoustic Rarities Collection

Whitesnake have announced the Oct. 19 release of Unzipped , a collection of rare and unreleased acoustic performances, recorded over the past two decades.

Unzipped will be available in a number of different formats, including single-CD; double-CD and double-vinyl-LP versions; streaming and electronic formats; and a “Super Deluxe” five-CD/DVD set. The latter will include Starkers in Tokyo , a 1997 Japan-only release that will make its North American debut in this package.

"These songs are some of the most personal I've been involved with through my almost five decades as a professional musician, singer and composer,” frontman David Coverdale said. “This is me at my most unguarded ... innocent ... writing, as I still do, for the fun ... the expression ... the poetry ... all LOVE songs."

Disc One of the set contains more recent material from Whitesnake’s Good to Be Bad and Forevermore records, as well as songs like “Love Is Blind,” from Coverdale’s 2000 solo album, Into the Light . All 11 tracks from the first disc will be available in all formats.

The second disc contains Starkers in Tokyo , an album culled from an unplugged concert (“starkers” is British slang for “naked”) Coverdale and guitarist Adrian Vandenberg played in Tokyo in 1997. All facets of Coverdale's career are represented, from his days in Deep Purple ("Soldier of Fortune") and his solo albums ("Too Many Tears") to his Whitesnake hits “Here I Go Again” and “Is This Love.” The Starkers album will be available on the double-CD and double-LP configurations, in addition to the Disc One material.

The DVD included in the “Super Deluxe” edition contains a trove of live, unplugged performances from around the world, including a complete acoustic show recorded at the Cutting Room in New York in 2008 and the Starkers in Tokyo concert video, remixed in 5.1 and stereo. Interview and bootleg footage round out the DVD.

Whitesnake just wrapped up their summer Juke Box Heroes tour with Foreigner and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening. Whitesnake have three more scheduled dates on their itinerary , including a headlining slot Aug. 11 on the third day of Cannafest 2018 in Grand Forks, British Columbia, Canada.

Whitesnake, ‘Unzipped: Super Deluxe Edition’ Track Listing

Disc One: Unzipped ... In The Studio: The Love Songs

"Love Is Blind"

"One of These Days" *

"All The Time In The World" *

"Wherever You May Go"

"Easier Said than Done" *

"Fare Thee Well" *

"Summer Rain"

"Forevermore"

"'Till The End Of Time"

Bonus Tracks:

"Wherever You May Go" (Instrumental) Strings only *

"Love Is Blind" (Instrumental) Strings only *

Disc Two: Starkers In Tokyo

"Sailing Ships"

"Too Many Tears"

"The Deeper The Love"

"Love Ain't No Stranger"

"Can't Go On"

"Give Me All Your Love"

"Don't Fade Away"

"Is This Love"

"Here I Go Again"

"Soldier Of Fortune"

Bonus Tracks

"Only My Soul" (Acapella) *

"Fool For Your Loving" (Excerpt) *

Disc Three: Snakeskin Boots: Starkers In Europe

Starkers In Warsaw (Poland, April 18, 1997)

“Intro”

"Sailing Ships"

"Too Many Tears"

"Here I Go Again"

Starkers In Stockholm (Sweden, December 2, 2006)

“Intro”

"Give Me All Your Love"

"Ain't Gonna Cry No More"

"Only My Soul" (Acapella)

"All I Want Is You"

"Dog"

"Here I Go Again"

Starkers In Cologne (Germany, November 24, 2006)

“Intro”

"Give Me All Your Love"

"Ain't Gonna Cry No More"

"All I Want Is You"

"Slow & Easy"

"Dog"

Starkers In Paris (France, November 30, 2006)

"Give Me All Your Love"

"Ain't Gonna Cry No More"

"Northwinds" (Acapella)

"All I Want Is You"

"Dog"

"Blindman" (Acapella)

"Here I Go Again"

Disc Four: More Starkers

Promo Tour Rehearsals (2005)

"If You Want Me" *

"Give Me All Your Love" *

"Slow & Easy" *

"All I Want Is You" *

"Judgement Day" *

"Ain't Gonna Cry No More" *

"Dog" *

Starkers In New York (New York City, April 10, 2008)

"Give Me All Of Your Love"

"Can You Hear The Wind Blow"

"All I Want All I Need"

"Lay Down Your Love"

"Fool For Your Loving"

"The Deeper The Love"

"Ain't No Love In The Heart Of The City"

"Here I Go Again"

"WSTV Jams" Excerpts (2012)

"Easier Said Than Done"

"Fare Thee Well"

"Love Will Set You Free"

"Mistreated"

"Slide It In"

"'Till the End of Time"

"Shake My Tree"

"Made In Japan" Soundcheck Versions (2011)

"Good To Be Bad"

"Tell Me How"

Disc Five: Up Close & Personal

"Wherever You May Go" (Demo Version) *

"Surrender" *

"Ain't No Doubt About My Girl" *

"Scat Man Blues" *

"Love's A Crazy Game" *

"I Will Love You" *

"Oh Baby You're The One" *

"So Long" (Acapella) *

"So Long" *

"It Would Be Nice" *

"Slide Thingy Blues" *

"Down To The River" *

"Feel Your Love Grow Stronger" *

"Blues Jam Riff" *

"Fun Lick Blues" *

"Don't Wanna Change The World" *

"It's So Hard" *

"River Song" (Early Version) *

"Let's Have A Drink Before I Go" *

"Can You Ever Forgive Me" *

"So Much To Live For" *

"Another Lick While The Missus Is Busy In The Kitchen" *

"Just The Two Of Us (Together You And I)" *

"Oh S___ Blues" (featuring Jessica) *

"Seasons" *

DVD

Starkers In Tokyo (1997)

“Sailing Ships”

“Too Many Tears”

“The Deeper The Love”

“Can't Go On”

“Is This Love”

“Give Me All Your Love”

“Here I Go Again”

“Soldier Of Fortune”

“Love Ain't No Stranger”

“Don't Fade Away”

“Only My Soul” (Acapella)

“Fool For Your Loving” (excerpt)

Starkers In New York (2008)

"Give Me All Of Your Love"

"Can You Hear The Wind Blow"

"All I Want All I Need"

"Lay Down Your Love"

"Fool For Your Loving"

"The Deeper The Love"

"Ain't No Love In The Heart Of The City"

"Here I Go Again"

Starkers In Warsaw (Poland, April 18, 1997)

“Intro”

"Sailing Ships"

"Too Many Tears"

"Here I Go Again"

Starkers In Stockholm (Sweden, December 2, 2006)

“Intro”

"Give Me All Your Love"

"Ain't Gonna Cry No More"

"Only My Soul" (Acapella)

"All I Want Is You"

"Dog"

"Here I Go Again"

Starkers In Cologne (Germany, November 24, 2006)

"Give Me All Your Love"

"Ain't Gonna Cry No More"

"All I Want Is You"

"Dog"

Starkers In Sofia (Bulgaria, November 24, 2015)

"Soldier Of Fortune"

Starkers In Paris 2 (France, June 4, 2009)

"Blindman"

Starkers In Wolverhampton (England, June 16, 2011)

"Fare Thee Well"

Starkers In Glasgow (Scotland, June 15, 2011)*

"One Of These Days"

Bonus Features

One-on-One with David Coverdale and Adrian Vandenberg discussing "Starkers"

Poor Albert's Last: Photographic Slideshow (featuring audio from "Sailing Ships")

Purplesnake's "Forevermore" Video

"Love Is Blind" Music Video

* previously unreleased