Whitesnake Announce ‘Slide It In’ 35th Anniversary Box Set

It’s been 35 years since Whitesnake scored their first platinum-selling album with Slide It In , and now the band is celebrating the anniversary with a special seven-disc box set.

Slide It In: The Ultimate Special Edition will be released on March 8 and is now available for pre-order . The collection features remastered versions of both the U.K. and U.S. mixes of the album, as well as new 35th-anniversary remixes from 2019. Previously unreleased live and studio recordings, music videos, concert footage and a new interview with Whitesnake founder and singer David Coverdale will also be included.

" Slide It In was always meant to be a structured, more electric modern take on the classic blues-based hard rock that Whitesnake were famous for," Coverdale said about the new remixes. "Hearing all the performances so fresh and so clear after 35 years was amazing.”

The band originally recorded Slide It In , its sixth studio album, in 1983. Their lineup at the time featured Coverdale, guitarists Micky Moody and Mel Galley, bassist Colin Hodgkinson and keyboardist Jon Lord . The album was released in 1984 in the U.K., where it climbed into the Top 10.

Soon after, the band's lineup changed. Lord left the group to rejoin Deep Purple . John Sykes and Neil Murray were brought in to replace Moody and Hodgkinson, respectively. Before Slide It In ’s U.S. release, the album was remixed with newly recorded parts by Sykes, Murray and keyboardist Bill Cuomo. Both the U.K. and U.S. versions of the album are included in the upcoming box.

Slide It In went on to sell more than 6 million copies. Songs like "Love Ain't No Stranger," "Slow An' Easy" and the title track helped make the album a worldwide success. It remains the second highest-selling album in the band’s catalog behind 1987’s self-titled blockbuster.

You can see the track listing for the box below.

Whitensake, 'Slide It In: The Ultimate Special Edition' Track Listing:

Disc One: U.S. Mix (1985) 35th Anniversary Remaster

1. "Gambler"

2. "Slide It In"

3. "Slow An' Easy"

4. "Love Ain't No Stranger"

5. "Give Me More Time"

6. "Standing In The Shadow"

7. "Hungry For Love"

8. "All Or Nothing"

9. "Spit It Out"

10. "Guilty Of Love"

Disc Two: U.K. Mix (1984) 35th Anniversary Remaster

1. "Gambler"

2. "Slide It In"

3. "Slow An' Easy"

4. "Love Ain't No Stranger"

5. "Give Me More Time"

6. "Standing In The Shadow"

7. "Hungry For Love"

8. "All Or Nothing"

9. "Spit It Out"

10. "Guilty Of Love”

Bonus Tracks

11. "Need Your Love So Bad" - Single B-Side

12. "Gambler" - 7" Eddie Kramer Mix (1983)

13. "Guilty Of Love" - 7" Eddie Kramer Mix (1983)

Disc Three: 35th Anniversary Remixes (2019)

1. "Slide It In" *

2. "Slow An' Easy" *

3. "Love Ain't No Stranger" *

4. "Give Me More Time" *

5. "Guilty Of Love" *

6. "All Or Nothing" *

7. "Spit It Out" *

8. "Standing In The Shadow" *

9. "Hungry For Love" *

10. "Gambler" *

11. "Need Your Love So Bad" *

Disc Four: Monitor Mixes & Intros (September 1983)

1. Intro to "Gambler" from David Coverdale

2. "Gambler" *

3. "Standing in the Shadow" *

4. Intro to "Slide It In" from David Coverdale

5. "Slide It In" *

6. "Give Me More Time" *

7. Intro to "Love Ain't No Stranger" from David Coverdale

8. "Love Ain't No Stranger" *

9. "Hungry For Love" *

10. Intro to "Guilty Of Love" from David Coverdale

11. "Guilty Of Love" *

12. "Spit It Out" *

13. Intro to "Slow An' Easy" from David Coverdale

14. "Slow An' Easy" *

15. "All Or Nothing" *

16. David Coverdale discusses the U.S. vs U.K. versions of Slide It In

Jon Lord's Last Whitesnake Show (Sweden, April 16, 1984)

17. "Gambler"

18. "Guilty Of Love"

19. "Love Ain't No Stranger"

20. "Reading An' Willing (Sweet Satisfaction)"

Disc Five: Live in Glasgow, Scotland (March 1, 1984)

1. "Gambler" *

2. "Guilty Of Love" *

3. "Reading An' Willing (Sweet Satisfaction)" *

4. "Love Ain't No Stranger" *

5. "Here I Go Again" *

6. "Slow An' Easy" *

7. "Cryin' In The Rain" *

8. Keyboard Solo

9. "Ain't No Love In The Heart Of The City" *

10. "Fool For Your Loving" *

11. "Need Your Love So Bad / Thank You Blues" *

12. "Slide It In" *

13. "Don't Break My Heart Again" *

Disc Six: Early Ruff Mixes, Original Demos and Obscurities

Early Ruff Mixes with Unfinished Lyrics

1. "All Or Nothing"

2. "Hungry For Love"

3. "Spit It Out"

4. "Give Me More Time"

5. "Slow An' Easy"

6. "Love Ain't No Stranger"

7. "Need Your Love So Bad" - Instrumental

8. "All Or Nothing" - acapella excerpts remix

9. "Slow An' Easy" - organ and drum excerpts remix

10. Wheezy Interludes - various alcoholic studio antics, David and Mel "fighting a cold”

Original Demos

11. "Slow An' Easy"

12. "Slide It In"

13. "Standing In The Shadow"

14. "All Or Nothing"

15. "Spit It Out"

16. "Guilty Of Love"

17. "Love Ain't No Stranger"

18. Intro to "Need Your Love So Bad" from David Coverdale

19. "Need Your Love So Bad”

Unfinished Symphonies: Demo Ideas that Were Never Finished

20. "Body Heat"

21. "The Gypsy In You"

22. "Lounge Lizards"

23. "Great Riff In The Morning"

24. "The River Song"

25. "Can't Make A Deal With The Devil"

26. "Prayer For The Dying"

27. "Spend The Night With Me"

28. "So Much To Live For"

29. "Riff Raff Blues"

30. "Thanks You Blues"

DVD: Music Videos & Live Clips

1. "Guilty Of Love" - Music Video

2. "Slow An' Easy" - Music Video

3. "Love Ain't No Stranger" - Music Video

4. "Give Me More Time" - Top Of The Pops

5. "Standing In The Shadow" - New Promo Video

6. "Love Ain't No Stranger" - Live... In The Still of the Night

7. "Slide It In" - Live at Donington (1990)

Extra Features - Jon Lord's Last Whitesnake Show (1984)

8. "Gambler"

9. "Guilty of Love"

10. "Love Ain't No Stranger"

11. "Reading An' Willing (Sweet Satisfaction)"

12. Whitesnake Chronicles: David Coverdale discusses the 35th anniversary of Slide It In

* previously unreleased