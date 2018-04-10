Whitesnake’s Next Single to Be Titled ‘Shut Up and Kiss Me’

Whitesnake 's new Flesh and Blood LP is closer than ever — and fans will soon get their first glimpse of the album courtesy of the first single, "Shut Up and Kiss Me."

Frontman David Coverdale shared the news during a recent appearance on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation , revealing that he and the current lineup had just wrapped filming on the video for the track, which he assured listeners would hearken back to a number of the musical elements long appreciated by the Whitesnake faithful. "It's a kick-ass song," promised Coverdale. "You're gonna love it."

Saying the "Shut Up and Kiss Me" clip will feature "some real fun elements paying respect and nod to Whitesnake's past," Coverdale described the Flesh and Blood LP as having "all the necessary Whitesnake elements that I need to call it Whitesnake, but with a vibrant, fresh coat of paint" — one that sounds like it was largely colored by the influence of guitarist Reb Beach, whose long tenure in the group hasn't produced any co-writing credits until now.

It all adds up to a set Coverdale currently stands behind as the best album he's ever put out under the Whitesnake banner — even though he knows how hard that might be for people to believe. "I know that's cliched stuff, but I know what I'm talking about. I should after almost 50 years," he added. "It's a family affair. It really is cool. I'm very excited for people to hear it."