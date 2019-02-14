Watch Whitesnake’s Throwback Video for ‘Shut Up and Kiss Me’

Whitesnake have released a throwback video for the first single from Flesh and Blood , the band's 13th studio album.

"Shut Up & Kiss Me," which you can watch below, features the same white Jaguar that Tawny Kitaen somersaulted on for the original "Here I Go Again" video back in 1987.

The Tyler Bourns-directed video, which finds Coverdale performing at Club Snake in his hometown of Lake Tahoe, matches well with the single's return-to-their-roots approach. Coverdale has described "Shut Up & Kiss Me" as a "kick-ass song. ... [It has] some real fun elements paying respect and nod to Whitesnake's past."

Flesh and Blood is the follow-up to Whitesnake's Deep Purple -themed The Purple Album , which was released in 2015. Frontman David Coverdale sang for Deep Purple between 1973-76, appearing on 1974's Burn and Stormbringer and on 1975's Come Taste the Band , before founding Whitesnake. He's been the band's only constant member, though drummer Tommy Aldridge's initial tenure dates back to Whitesnake's ' 80s-era breakthrough .

The video shoot, Coverdale told Billboard , "has the same sense of fun we had back in the halcyon MTV days. The people who are coming to the club are going, 'Omigod! That's the Whitesnake Jag!' and having their pictures and stuff taken with it. It's just a lot of fun."

Flesh and Blood is expected in May . Tour dates in support of the project are set to kick off in April . Whitesnake’s 1984 album Slide It In will also get a deluxe-edition reissue in celebration of its 35th anniversary; that's set for release on March 8.