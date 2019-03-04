Listen to New Mix of Whitesnake’s ‘Love Ain’t No Stranger’

Whitesnake have released a new remixed version of "Love Ain't No Stranger" from the upcoming seven-disc 35th-anniversary Ultimate Special Edition of 1984's Slide It In .

The song is one of many previously unreleased tracks on the box, which comes out on March 8.

In addition to a new mix of the album by Christopher Collier, the set contains remastered versions of the original U.K and U.S. mixes -- a few changes in personnel after the U.K. release led to new parts recorded for the U.S. edition. There are also monitor and rough mixes, live takes, demos and other obscurities across six CDs.

The seventh disc features a DVD of music videos, TV appearances and live clips.

You can listen to the new mix of "Love Ain't No Stranger" below.

" Slide It In was always meant to be a structured, more electric modern take on the classic blues-based hard rock that Whitesnake were famous for, but our new Hook City Hooligan, Mixer Extraordinaire Christopher Collier, has hand-tooled this classic record for the 21st century," frontman David Coverdale said.

"Hearing all the performances so fresh and so clear after 35 years was amazing. Mel [Galley, guitarist], Cozy [Powell, drummer] and Jon [Lord, keyboards]'s playing on the record is as vital now as it was all those years ago. All the featured players shine. Not only did Christopher get the best out of the recording, but he gives the album a fresh coat of sonic paint bringing it right up to date. I'm personally thrilled with it."

Whitesnake are also releasing a two-CD set that includes just the remastered U.S. and U.K. versions, as well as a single-disc version featuring the 2019 mixes.

The band is also looking toward the future. A new album, Flesh & Blood , is due in May. They recently unveiled a video for the first single " Shut Up & Kiss Me " that features the same white Jaguar made famous by Tawny Kitaen's gyrations in Whitesnake's 1987 "Here I Go Again" video.