Whitesboro Central School Hope To Combat Vaping

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , e-cigarettes and vaping are now the most commonly used tobacco product among youth. How are local schools handling this?

WKTV reports that the Whitesboro school district held a community night discussing how they plan to stop vaping in their schools. Superintendent Brian Bellair announced that the school district has secured a grant for 50 devices in the middle and high school that will help school officials detect when students are vaping.

"When vaping first came out it really was marketed as a way for people to quit smoking so, people perceived it as something that was safer and we know more now about it,” Bellair said. “We know that when people engage in certain addictions, they’re more likely to become addicted to other substances. So, one addiction certainly can lead to another, and the fact that the concentration of nicotine is so high makes it a much more highly addictive form of smoking.""

Vaping detectors will be put in places that are hard to monitor, such as bathrooms and locker rooms. He says the detectors have been ordered and the school plans to have them installed in the next 4-6 weeks.